Chiwenga wife's trial deferred

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 17:08hrs | Views
The trial of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa was today deferred after she told the court that she cannot stand trial because of ill-health.

Mubaiwa, through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, told the court that she was still recovering and needs more time to heal. Mubaiwa is facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked her former maid Delight Munyoro.

She appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded her to September 7 for trial. Mr Charles Muchemwa and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa prosecuted.



Source - the herald

