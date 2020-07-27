Latest News Editor's Choice


Police launch manhunt for Job Sikhala and 12 other opposition activists

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 Jul 2020 at 18:01hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a statement appealing to the members of the pub;ic to assit in locating the below mentioned political and civic society activits:

  1. Makomborero Haruziviishe
  2. Godfrey Kurauone
  3. Job Sikhala
  4. Promise Mkwananzi
  5. Denford Ngadziore
  6. Allan Moyo
  7. Obey Sihtole
  8. Obert Masaraure
  9. Jimmy Kunaka
  10. Peter Mutasa
  11. Robson Chere
  12. Stephen Chuma
  13. Godfrey Trenengamu


The activists are said to be linked to anticipated protests that are supposed to take place countrywide on the 31st of July 2020.

Recently police arrested journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume over the same.





Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days