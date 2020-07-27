Police launch manhunt for Job Sikhala and 12 other opposition activists

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

LATEST: The @PoliceZimbabwe is appealing for information on the location of several activists - among them Job Sikhala, Godfrey Tsenengamu, Obey Sithole, Promise Mkwananzi and others who are wanted for interviews.@MinOfInfoZW, @nickmangwana pic.twitter.com/cqLVu130Bs — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) July 27, 2020

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a statement appealing to the members of the pub;ic to assit in locating the below mentioned political and civic society activits:The activists are said to be linked to anticipated protests that are supposed to take place countrywide on the 31st of July 2020.Recently police arrested journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume over the same.