Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe defence ministry official dies suddenly on eve of US$20m fraud trial

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 19:30hrs | Views
The central figure in a fraud case involving more than US$20 million allegedly siphoned from Zimbabwe's ministry of defence died a day before he was due in court.

Peter Muchakazi, 56, an army procurement officer, according to sources, died just a few hours after complaining of chest pains on Sunday night.

Mark Grey Marongwe, the ministry of defence's secretary confirmed Muchakazi's death.

"The family of the deceased will be in a better position to comment about how he died," he said.

Muchakazi was suspected to be the ringleader of a well-orchestrated con in which fake invoices were raised for services allegedly rendered to the ministry. The fraud rap faced by Muchakazi, his co-accused Jonathan Tandangu, Dhuvai Muzenda and Maria Fungisai Chiurira in December last year drew the attention of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as some army commanders were also investigated for being part of the scam.

South Africa's Sunday Times newspaper, on January 12 this year, reported that the matter involving Muchakazi was the reason behind Danison Muvandi, the director of finance and human resources, fleeing the country. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Allegations of corruption at the ministry of defence investigated by ZACC implicate army officers and civilian employees.

In December, army chief-of-staff quartermaster Maj-Gen Hlanganani Dube — one of the ZDF's top five commanders — was implicated in the theft of 30 tonnes of beef from a recruitment training depot in Matabeleland South.

Dube's driver was arrested by counterintelligence operatives and pointed the finger at his boss, who was put on forced leave pending completion of an investigation.

The commander of One Commando regiment in Harare, Lt-Col Enock Chivhima, was arrested last May and charged with stealing beef rations meant for his troops.

He and eight other soldiers were also arrested on suspicion of stealing donations for victims of Cyclone Idai.

The looting at the ministry was unearthed at a time when soldiers in the barracks had to do with only one meal a day.


Source - TimesLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

30 mins ago | 35 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

39 mins ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

39 mins ago | 54 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

40 mins ago | 118 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

41 mins ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

43 mins ago | 29 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

44 mins ago | 105 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

44 mins ago | 18 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

45 mins ago | 23 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1023 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5562 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4180 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3388 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 374 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 857 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 485 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days