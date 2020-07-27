Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF warns against plot to overthrow government

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 20:16hrs | Views
THE ZANU-PF Midlands Province Youth League has condemned the MDC-Alliance's plot to cause mass national chaos through planned violent nationwide demonstrations on July 31 as a wider plan to overthrow the constitutionally elected government of Zimbabwe and its leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement, Midlands province Youth League Secretary for Administration, Justice Mayor Wadyajena said, the government has created the freest and broad political space since independence which is being undermined by opposition political parties and civil society.

"Cde E.D Mnangagwa has created the freest and broad political space since Zimbabwe's independence, the MDC-Alliance has been in cahoots with a number of unsavoury Civil Society elements to undermine these efforts and go against the will of the Zimbabwean people by usurping power.

"The demonstrations planned for the 31st of July serve as a smokescreen for what we know to be a clear intention to overthrow the government of the day and is doubly irresponsible given the threat of a serious escalation in the spread of COVID-19," said Wadyajena.

Wadyajena said as the youth league they stand firmly in support of the right to demonstrate peacefully as enshrined in the Constitution, but will not idly observe while these fundamental rights are abused for the ends of a small number of power-hungry and devious individuals bent on assuming power by any means necessary.

"This is a clear violation of the newly found freedom Zimbabweans are enjoying under the New Dispensation. His Excellency, Cde ED Mnangagwa has shown his unquestionable dedication to further democratize political space in Zimbabwe, evidenced through the creation of platforms such as POLAD through which all other credible and genuine political parties have engaged the government and through which positive collective change can be made possible.

"For unclear and unconvincing reasons, the MDC-Alliance has refused to engage in a public national dialogue on the future and fortunes of Zimbabwe, but the peace and stability that Zimbabwe enjoys cannot and should not be lost because of the greedy and treasonous ambitions of the MDC-Alliance and its surrogate whose singular solution is to take to the streets in a violent uprising," he said.

The youth league expressed dismay towards the conduct of MDC Alliance spokesperson for allegedly inciting Zimbabweans to oust the revolutionary party.

"We are extremely disturbed by the conduct of MDC spokesperson Ms Fadzayi Mahere who is on public record openly inciting the people of Zimbabwe to oust ZANU-PF on the 31st of July 2020. As a lawyer, she is well aware of the contents and spirit of our Constitution but appears hellbent on driving mayhem and unlawful behaviour that sits in direct opposition to the tenets of her profession.

"We therefore call upon law enforcement agencies to heed the call of the youth and look directly into the behaviour and actions of such persons and respond to these mischievous malcontents who continue to advocate for sanctions and policies that further cripple our nation," he explained.

The league is worried by actions of some members of the revolutionary party and government for leaking confidential information to enemies of progress.

"Equally worrying is the illegal and treasonous leaking of sensitive and confidential official documents to characters such as the exiled and discredited Jonathan Moyo. As H.E, Cde E.D

Mnangagwa has stated, we indeed have wolves in sheep's clothing within the ZANU-PF ranks and civil service, surreptitiously working with infiltrators and turncoats to destabilise this Government. We call upon authorities to hunt down these compromised Comrades, weed them and to decisively deal with them," he said.

ZANU-PF Midlands Province Youth League has thrown its weight behind the country's leadership in fighting illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the United States of America and its western allies.

"As ZANU-PF Midlands Province Youth League, we strongly support H.E, Cde ED Mnangagwa's efforts to fight the illegal sanctions placed on Zimbabwe which we all know to create a fertile ground for corruption affecting the poorest and most vulnerable members of our society. Corruption has become a serious plague in our country and we throw our weight behind all constructive and progressive efforts to fight it.

"Fighting corruption, however, requires the vigilance of all citizens regardless of political affiliation. We, therefore, urge all Zimbabweans to band together to eradicate this plague earnestly and with a pure motive and using legally provided channels. In this regard, we warn against and take exception to regime change sponsors who have usurped the corruption narrative in futile attempts to assassinate the character of H.E, Cde ED Mnangagwa in the hope that Zimbabweans will take to the streets," said Wadyajena.

