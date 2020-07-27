Latest News Editor's Choice


National

COVID-19 hits Bulawayo western suburbs

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 20:51hrs | Views
AUTHORITIES are considering stiffer suburb lockdowns amid a recent spike of confirmed Covid-19 cases in some high-density areas of Bulawayo.

With over 587 locally transmitted cases in Bulawayo, the government is considering clamping down on unnecessary movements in specific western suburbs which have become COVID-19 hotspots in the City of Kings.

The provincial COVID-19 taskforce chaired by Local Government and Public Works Minister Honourable July Moyo convened a special meeting this weekend and expressed concern over the surge in local transmissions in Bulawayo.

"At the beginning here in Bulawayo COVID-19 was more centred in the eastern suburbs, but now it has moved to the west where there is a concentration of people. Once we analyse that there is a concentration in one area, yes the President has announced a new lockdown system, maybe can look at particular localities so that we can isolate it and lock it down so that it doesn't spread," he said

Bulawayo City Council Health Services Director Dr Edwin Sibanda said the recent COVID-19 storm calls for rapid testing and constant updating of data so that authorities make informed decisions.

"We have Cowdry Park with very high figures, also Magwegwe, Nkulumane and parts of Emganwini, the map that we are generating on a daily basis, we must update it as quickly as possible as we improve the turnaround time for specimen collection and issuing of results…," he said.

The taskforce also appealed to the public to continue weeding out illegal returnees who are suspected to be part source of the recent upsurge.

Source - zbc

