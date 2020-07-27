Latest News Editor's Choice


Mupambi Spills the beans on foreign funded training to desturbilise Zim

by Stephen Jakes
27 Jul 2020 at 21:10hrs | Views
A Controversial Activist and Human Rights Defender, Abigale Mupambi has exposed that the opposition forces have been funded by foreign forces to desturbilise the country in a regime change agenda in which she was part of the participants who were trained in Zambian and Capetown  South Africa prior to the 2018 elections.

Speaking at a gloves out Media symposium held at Batanai Garderns on the recently Mupambi made shocking revelations claiming that all the problems this nation was facing emanated from these trainings.

"I was there when all this hoax started,  sometime in 2018 l was invited to Zambia in Livingstone by one Frank Mphalo for a one week training, this is when l first met , Sirja Popovic aka "Soren" . Among the participants were Pride Mkono, Ashly Pfunye, Cecilia Chimbiri. The training then exposed Activists to dirty tactics under the delimma actions strategy," she said .

"This is where the dirty tactic to hijack the ZEC electoral process of 2018 was manned. The strategy to announce a fake Chamisa win ahead of ZEC official win was crafted there this is why you saw Cecilia Chimbiri leading in announcing the fake  Chamisa win that was later endorsed by the whole coordinated Civic leadership leading to the August 1 uprising. Despite several  efforts to stop these dirty tactics drowning the nation it hasn't been easy since these teams are well oiled by the American Embassy."

Giving an account on how she found herself in the middle, Mupambi said it hasn't been easy to live with such within her and also described fellow Activists who are still trapped in this system as victims who one way or the other cannot easily move out of it especially after receiving money regularly from this handlers.

"I view my fellow colleagues as victims especially Cecilia since she is now bearing all the set backs of trying to execute a mission which doesn't even know the end game. Because l know when and how this started , l know how she was captured ,l do understand her dilemma. For record it was just US$400 on the table," she said.

The issue of Activists having been trained to disturb the constitutional order in country came to light when one Linda Masarira appeared before the Mohlante Commission investigation the August 1 killings. The issue was received with mixed feelings attracting serious debate in the political divide.

Source - Byo24News

