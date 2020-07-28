Mnangagwa loses pipes to thieves

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa's Angel of Hope Foundation farm at Protein, Glendale allegedly lost six mainway irrigation pipes worth US1200 to two Glendale suspected thieves.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Rueben Chinguwo (42) and Rabson Fulawo (50) appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.Mangoti remanded the duo to 31 July in custody.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged that on July 22 the suspects pounced on Mnangagwa's farm during the night and stole 6 main pipes.They were spotted by Mnangagwa's employee who teamed up with other villagers while trying to move their loot out of the farm.The Villagers effected citizen arrest on them and subsquently surrendered them to the police.