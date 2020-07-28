Jonathan Moyo reveals ZANU PF's source of funding

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The ruling ZANU PF is being bankrolled by public funds through the state owned enterprises, Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed.Moyo, who was speaking to journalist Zenzele Ndebele, said ZANU PF's activities and property were under-written by the parastatals.Said Moyo, "There are two things which are very key for ZNAU PF to survive on. ZANU PF is not a membership driven party. It does not rely on subscription form its members because the members can't afford to pay for their subscription or are unwilling to make those contributions."Parastatals are the major source to underwrite any activity from rallies to vehicles to campaign material, regalia and so forth. This is why throughout the Independence period the position was that Ministers should be involved in the running of parastatals because they have been a key support base in terms of financial resources for ZANU PF."Watch the video below: