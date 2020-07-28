Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's wife too sick to attend trial

by Staff reporter
28 Jul 2020 at 09:27hrs | Views
THE trial of Marry Mubaiwa on charges of assaulting her maid was yesterday deferred after she told the court that she cannot stand trial at the moment because of ill-health.

Mubaiwa, who is the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, made an application through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa for the trial to be moved to another date since she was still recovering and needed more time to recuperate.

During her application for deferment of the matter, Ms Mtetwa produced photographs of Mubaiwa, which she said were evidence enough to prove that her client was unwell.

Mubaiwa is facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked her former maid, Delight Munyoro. She appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded her to September 7 to 9 on a continuous roll for trial.

The State led by Mr Charles Muchemwa and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa consented to the application for deferment, saying they had taken Mubaiwa's condition into account.

"Of note is that State's witnesses had been continuously attending court without the trial kicking-off," said Mr Muchemwa.

"We have taken note of her condition and we hope that by the next court appearance she will be in a position to stand trial."

The incident which led to Mubaiwa's arrest occurred at Hellenic School in Harare, at a time when she and the Vice President were fighting for the custody of their children.



Source - the herald

