Man murders ex-lover over child upkeep

by Staff reporter
28 Jul 2020 at 09:27hrs | Views
A Mberengwa woman died on the spot after her ex-lover allegedly struck her with a pick on the head following a misunderstanding over the upkeep of their child.

Precious Zhou (39) died last Friday following the aggressive attack by Washington Ndlela (45) of Damsite Village under Chief Bvute. Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident.

"A 45-year-old man from Mberengwa struck his ex-lover once with a pick in the head and she died on the spot," said Ass Inspector Goko.

He said Zhou met Ndlela and the two went to her home.  

"An argument arose about the upkeep of their child. Ndlela took a pick and struck Zhou once on the head and she died on the spot. Ndlela the fled the scene," said Ass Inspector Goko. He said Zhou's friend, Precious Mavhundutse, found the body lying in a pool of blood.

She made a police report leading to Ndlela's arrest. Ass Inspector Goko urged members of the public to solve issues without resorting to violence.

"We encourage members of the public to solve their differences in an amicable manner. Let us by all means desist from violence as it may result in loss of life," he said.

Source - the herald

