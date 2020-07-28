BREAKING: NPF Member of Parliament Masango Matambanadzo dies

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

National Patriotic Front Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central Masango Matambanadzo has died.His passing on was announced by NPF Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire who said the party is yet to issue a full statement."Receiving very sad news that our legislator, our only MP, Hon Masango Matambanadzo is no more. It's a very sad day for the party and for the country. The party will issue a full statement later," Mawarire posted on Twitter.In February, Matambanadzo popularly known as Blackman said he was flown to China in 2019 for treatment after his skin turned yellow when he fell ill following suspected food poisoning."My body changed into yellow in one day when I fell sick," Matambanadzo told parliament then. "I want to thank you for your support and prayers. I did not imagine the kind of support that I received."His death follows the shutdown of parliament after two MPs tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.