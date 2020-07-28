Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: NPF Member of Parliament Masango Matambanadzo dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Jul 2020 at 09:53hrs | Views
National Patriotic Front Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central Masango Matambanadzo has died.

His passing on was announced by NPF Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire who said the party is yet to issue a full statement.

"Receiving very sad news that our legislator, our only MP, Hon Masango Matambanadzo is no more. It's a very sad day for the party and for the country. The party will issue a full statement later," Mawarire posted on Twitter.

In February, Matambanadzo popularly known as Blackman said he was flown to China in 2019 for treatment after his skin turned yellow when he fell ill following suspected food poisoning.

"My body changed into yellow in one day when I fell sick," Matambanadzo told parliament then. "I want to thank you for your support and prayers. I did not imagine the kind of support that I received."

His death follows the shutdown of parliament after two MPs tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus.

More details to follow….



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

4 hrs ago | 5356 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3545 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2506 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

6 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

6 hrs ago | 2487 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3692 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

6 hrs ago | 2163 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

7 hrs ago | 3192 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1514 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

8 hrs ago | 3381 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 10561 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1775 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

10 hrs ago | 8286 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 722 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

10 hrs ago | 488 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

10 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

10 hrs ago | 1954 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

10 hrs ago | 414 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

10 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

11 hrs ago | 137 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

11 hrs ago | 574 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

Security forces on high alert

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

11 hrs ago | 1963 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

11 hrs ago | 310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days