Blackday for Kwekwe

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Today has marked a black day for Kwekwe with the loss of the National Patriotic Front member of parliament for Kwekwe Central Matambanadzo Masango and 2 gold miners being trapped to death.The two unidentified gold miners were trapped and died today (Tuesday) in a small shaft in Mbizo KMP.The incident turned to be dramatic when three fellow gold miners who pretended to evacuate the deceased discovered 2 sacks of gold ore and ran away.Kwekwe ZRP removed the two unidentified bodies from the shaft and are still searching for the third one who is suspected to be also trapped.