3 MDC Alliance youths abducted on Monday night

by Mandla Ndlovu

Three Harare South MDC Alliance youths were abducted last night from their homes.I n a statement, the MDC Alliance said the trio, Emmanuel Mukwemu, Petronella Mapaire and Trynos Hove, were last night illegally picked up by suspected state agents only to be dumped at Harare Central Police Station on Tuesday morning."The state is preferring capricious charge in which they allege the trio were mobilizing for 31 July demo. As an Assembly, we would like to make it clear that arrests or no arrests 31 July is going ahead. We can not continue to allow the illegitimate Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family to devour the national cake while we are starving," the Party said. "There is no going back on the fight against corruption!"