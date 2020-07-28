Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 MDC Alliance youths abducted on Monday night

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Jul 2020 at 11:32hrs | Views
Three Harare South MDC Alliance youths were abducted last night from their homes.

I n a statement, the MDC Alliance said the trio, Emmanuel Mukwemu, Petronella Mapaire and Trynos Hove, were last night illegally picked up by suspected state agents only to be dumped at Harare Central Police Station on Tuesday morning.

"The state is preferring capricious charge in which they allege the trio were mobilizing for 31 July demo. As an Assembly, we would like to make it clear that arrests or no arrests 31 July is going ahead. We can not continue to allow the illegitimate Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family to devour the national cake while we are starving," the Party said.  "There is no going back on the fight against corruption!"



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

7 mins ago | 12 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

39 mins ago | 60 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

49 mins ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

49 mins ago | 91 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

50 mins ago | 164 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

51 mins ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

51 mins ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

53 mins ago | 35 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

53 mins ago | 130 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

54 mins ago | 24 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

55 mins ago | 37 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 757 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1053 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5592 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2621 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3412 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 858 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days