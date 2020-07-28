News / National
Armed state agents storm Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's house
28 Jul 2020 at 13:54hrs | Views
The Director of Dumiso Foundation Mthulisi Hanana has alleged that suspected state agents broke into his home on Tuesday morning in a bid to abduct him over the #ZANUPFMustGo masks that he has been actively distributing around the country.
Posting on Twitter, Hanana said the armed persons were carryuing guns and machetes and threatened to shoot his children in a bid to force their mother to reveal his whereabouts.
Hanana, who was not at home, says he was tipped by ZANU PF and other state agents that a operation targeting him was being planned.
Read his full statement below:
At about 1238am today. Suspected state security agents broke into our home looking for #ZanupfMustGo Masks. They pointed a gun at 6 week old Wami in a bid to force her mother to reveal my whereabouts.
I was not at home, thanks to intuition, tips by both Zanu and security agents who still have a conscience. Our surveillance team stationed close by saw the following. A white Toyota Bongo like one in pic with tinted windows. The only other Bongo we have seen before is AFD 2813
It might, might not be it. But be on the lookout of such a car. They saw a truckload of ZRP cops in a ZRP branded car. The guy giving instructions was wearing a long dark coat and a pink duke/woolen hat. There was also a White Isuzu Double cab
There was an army truck (empty at the back) that passes the vicinity at around 101am. The people who broke in were wearing masks. Our team identified 2 of them. We are verifying. They were armed with guns, machete, and had a big tool box
My wife is too traumatized to speak but our surveillance team says she said they took documents, a power bank, Masks and a few papers. They put a machete on her neck and pointed guns at Wami and 2 year old Umile threatening to kill her if she doesn't tell where I am
Iike a true Kalanga man, I don't share my schedule with my wife. She knows NOTHING. The armed guys had a message that I must stop or they will kill my family. Those that are close to us please go and assist my wife and babies. I am on my way to somewhere.
I played my part to introduce the masks to you Zimbabwe to promote Silent Protest and to make sure Democratic Space does not close. It's up to you what you will do. I have lost contact with distribution teams but I know they are producing and working. Be safe cdes.
In June 2019, Hanana missed the Dumiso Danegwa Foundation's family fun day after crossing the border and fleeing to South Africa when he got wind that members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation were keen to interview him over his fiery speech which he delivered at the later national hero's memorial service.
Posting on Twitter, Hanana said the armed persons were carryuing guns and machetes and threatened to shoot his children in a bid to force their mother to reveal his whereabouts.
Hanana, who was not at home, says he was tipped by ZANU PF and other state agents that a operation targeting him was being planned.
Read his full statement below:
At about 1238am today. Suspected state security agents broke into our home looking for #ZanupfMustGo Masks. They pointed a gun at 6 week old Wami in a bid to force her mother to reveal my whereabouts.
I was not at home, thanks to intuition, tips by both Zanu and security agents who still have a conscience. Our surveillance team stationed close by saw the following. A white Toyota Bongo like one in pic with tinted windows. The only other Bongo we have seen before is AFD 2813
It might, might not be it. But be on the lookout of such a car. They saw a truckload of ZRP cops in a ZRP branded car. The guy giving instructions was wearing a long dark coat and a pink duke/woolen hat. There was also a White Isuzu Double cab
There was an army truck (empty at the back) that passes the vicinity at around 101am. The people who broke in were wearing masks. Our team identified 2 of them. We are verifying. They were armed with guns, machete, and had a big tool box
My wife is too traumatized to speak but our surveillance team says she said they took documents, a power bank, Masks and a few papers. They put a machete on her neck and pointed guns at Wami and 2 year old Umile threatening to kill her if she doesn't tell where I am
Iike a true Kalanga man, I don't share my schedule with my wife. She knows NOTHING. The armed guys had a message that I must stop or they will kill my family. Those that are close to us please go and assist my wife and babies. I am on my way to somewhere.
I played my part to introduce the masks to you Zimbabwe to promote Silent Protest and to make sure Democratic Space does not close. It's up to you what you will do. I have lost contact with distribution teams but I know they are producing and working. Be safe cdes.
In June 2019, Hanana missed the Dumiso Danegwa Foundation's family fun day after crossing the border and fleeing to South Africa when he got wind that members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation were keen to interview him over his fiery speech which he delivered at the later national hero's memorial service.
Source - Byo24News