BREAKING: America summons Zimbabwean Ambassador over Chinamasa statement
28 Jul 2020 at 15:37hrs | Views
Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs Tibor Nagy says the American government has summoned Zimbabwe's ambassador to the United States Ammon Machingambi Mutembwa over the statement made by ZANU PF Acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa on Monday.
Chinamasa called U.S. ambassador to Harare, Brian Nichols a thug and accused him of funding the opposition ahead of this week's planned anti-government protests that authorities say are meant to overthrow the government.
Said, Nagy, "Comments from #ZANUPF - while sadly not surprising - are deeply offensive. We have summoned the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to explain.
Chinamasa had told journalists that, "He (Nichols) continues to engage in acts of undermining this republic and if he does so, if he continues engaging in acts of mobilizing and funding disturbances, coordinating violence and training insurgents, our leadership will not hesitate to give him marching orders.
"Diplomats should not behave like thugs, and Brian Nichols is a thug."
Source - Byo24News