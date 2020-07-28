Shop owners and millers worried over 31 July mass protests

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

January 2019 demonstrations resulted in USD 28 million losses which are yet to be fully paid for by retailers and industry players, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has said in a joint statement.The statement issued on Monday sought to caution the public over looting and destruction of property during the planned 31 July demonstrations."We are concerned that if the planned demonstrations are to proceed we stand to suffer irreparable harm as has happened before. Such losses, arising from burning of shops and looting of their inventories, in the past are a matter of public record for instance in January 2019, we experienced a loss of over USD28 million to rioters in the form of stock which remains not fully paid. This risk cannot be covered by insurance and leaves victims fully exposed." The statement read.The two Apex bodies revealed that their members had been pushed out of business by demonstrations, and looting. They also conceded that they were not in a position to adjudge the legality or otherwise of planned demonstrations slayed for 31 July, though they were under reasonable apprehension that these demonstrations will, result in destruction of burning of shops and looting of their stocks.Kuzivakwashe Mtandiro, the General Manager of Food security Zimbabwe, said Zimbabweans have a constitutional right to protest, but while exercising those rights the nation needs to understand that after the demonstration they will need to eat.Mtandiro said the destruction of property and looting of stocks will adversely affect the nation's food security and Zimbabweans must guard against hooliganism and looting while exercising their right to freedom of expression.