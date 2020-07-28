Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's wife survives accident...car overturns

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Jul 2020 at 16:36hrs | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa escaped a gory accident along Harare-Bindura road on Tuesday morning, online publication ZimLive has reported.

The paper quoted Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba who said, "I can confirm the first lady was involved in an accident on the road to Mazowe. It would appear a motorist driving towards Harare panicked on meeting the convoy and rammed into the first lady's vehicle on the driver's side. Her vehicle overturned but she's fine, and so is her driver."

Earlier this year, the First Lady was involved in an accident that killed a Central Intelligence operative who is assigned to guard her.

The accident happened near Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central.



Source - ZimLive

