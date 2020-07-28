Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Armed ZANU PF Youths threaten Donald Trump and Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Jul 2020 at 16:55hrs | Views
ZANU PF Youths have threatened unspecified to United States of America President Donald Trump, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume, and former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere over the much-hyped July 31 demonstrations.

In a video circulating on social media, the youths accused Trump of funding protestors to undermine a constitutionally elected government.

The video follows a press statement by Acting ZANU PF Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa who encouraged ZANU PF supporters to arm themselves and defend their families against protestors.


The ZANU Youth League also used its Twitter account to warn American Ambassador to Harare Brian Nichols that if he continues interacting with the opposition , members they will treat him as a thug.

"If US envoy, Mr Brian Nichols acts like a thug. We'll sure treat him like one! It's recommended that government goes gangster on him and sends the opposition activista packing for undermining Harare's warm hospitality for his meddlesome and uncouth diplomatic conduct," The League said.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days