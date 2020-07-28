Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 more die of Covid 19 in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
28 Jul 2020 at 17:02hrs | Views
TWO more people have died and 190 others have tested Covid-19 positive in Zimbabwe, bringing the total numbers of cases in the country to 2 704 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the two more deaths were recorded yesterday in Manicaland taking the death toll at 36.

Of the new cases, 189 are from local transmission and only three are returnees.

"As at July 27, 2020, Zimbabwe had 2 704 confirmed cases, including 542 recoveries and 36 deaths. Of the new cases recorded, 113 were recorded in Harare while 52 were recorded in Bulawayo province," reads the statement.

Bulawayo has a cumulative of 716 cases and 16 deaths, Matabeleland South 369 with one death while Matabeleland North has 42 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

10 mins ago | 38 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

43 mins ago | 69 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

52 mins ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

52 mins ago | 98 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

53 mins ago | 180 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

54 mins ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

54 mins ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

56 mins ago | 140 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

58 mins ago | 39 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1063 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 618 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3162 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5602 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4192 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 860 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days