2 more die of Covid 19 in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO more people have died and 190 others have tested Covid-19 positive in Zimbabwe, bringing the total numbers of cases in the country to 2 704 cases.According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the two more deaths were recorded yesterday in Manicaland taking the death toll at 36.Of the new cases, 189 are from local transmission and only three are returnees."As at July 27, 2020, Zimbabwe had 2 704 confirmed cases, including 542 recoveries and 36 deaths. Of the new cases recorded, 113 were recorded in Harare while 52 were recorded in Bulawayo province," reads the statement.Bulawayo has a cumulative of 716 cases and 16 deaths, Matabeleland South 369 with one death while Matabeleland North has 42 confirmed cases and two deaths.