Mnangagwa calls emergency Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is set to hold an ordinary session of the Politburo tomorrow at the party headquarters in Harare.In a statement, Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa said: "The Secretary for Administration, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at the party headquarters commencing 1000hrs."All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am.The agenda of the meeting could not be immediately established.