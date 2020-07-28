Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZSE to resume trading on 3 August 2020

by Staff reporter
28 Jul 2020 at 17:42hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange is set to resume trading on August 3, 2020 without three of the dual-listed stocks, which have been suspended to allow further consultations.
 
In a statement, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said that following the conclusion of investigations by the Financial Intelligence Unit, trading will now resume. However Old Mutual PLC, Seed Co International and PPC remain suspended from trading on the local bourse for the time being while further consultations continue on the best way forward regarding their relisting, under suitable rules.
 
ZSE was suspended on June 26, 2020 following what Ncube said was unprecedented speculative and destabilising behaviour, which was in large part contributing to broader macro-economic instability.  Ncube said the investigations found that some market players acted out of line with the norm of the rules of the ZSE and best trading practice in the nature of their activities. The investigations also observed that there was a strong link between the price behaviour and transaction patterns of dually listed shares and the behaviour of the parallel market.
Meanwhile, The Anchor reports that Old Mutual is agreeable to a listing on a mooted foreign exchange board as part of a solution to deal with concerns raised by Government over the use of an exchange rate derived from the share price, while ostensibly, the move will stop attacks on the company by Zimbabwe's politicians. 

This follows a meeting representatives of the company held with the Ministry of Finance, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which sought to map a way forward over the listing status of the company. The group is expected to issue an official statement today.








Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

4 hrs ago | 5546 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3650 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2566 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

6 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

6 hrs ago | 2529 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3723 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

7 hrs ago | 2181 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

7 hrs ago | 3242 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1528 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

8 hrs ago | 3406 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 10667 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1782 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

10 hrs ago | 8331 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 550 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 999 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 723 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 331 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

10 hrs ago | 489 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

10 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

10 hrs ago | 1965 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

11 hrs ago | 628 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

11 hrs ago | 222 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

11 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Security forces on high alert

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

11 hrs ago | 1973 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

11 hrs ago | 310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days