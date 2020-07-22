Perrance Shiri's driver dies of COVID-19...Minister hospitalised

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri (born Bigboy Samson Chikerema) has been admitted at an elite hospital after his driver died of the deadly Coronavirus.Online publication ZimLive talked to George Charamba, the spokesman for the presidency and cabinet, told ZimLive: "The minister's driver died from the virus and it is only normal that the minister goes into self-isolation, and in the process miss cabinet, as a contact of his former driver."Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says 4 people died of Covid-19 in Manicaland, Bulawayo and Mashonaland East today, taking Zimbabwe's official death toll to 40.There are 113 new cases and 112 of these are attributed to local transmission. The official tally is now 2 817.Parliament was shutdown on Tuesday after two unnamed Members of Parliament tested positive of the virus.On Tuesday, government warned those who are said to be promoting false figures of COVID-19 cases in the country."The National Taskforce has noted with concern several reports of persons who are not authorised to issue statements and information regarding Covid-19 test results. This has led to misinformation that causes unnecessary panic and affects efforts to respond to the pandemic," Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation quoted Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as saying."We are at a time where we speak more about how many of our loved ones have passed on than how many have tested positive. This is not an easy time for the nation. Each one of us has a critical role to play in the battle that is before us. The Inter-Ministerial Taskforce continues to prepare so that we can deal with the eye of the storm."