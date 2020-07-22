Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Perrance Shiri's driver dies of COVID-19...Minister hospitalised

by Mandla Ndlovu
19 hrs ago | Views
Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri (born Bigboy Samson Chikerema) has been admitted at an elite hospital after his driver died of the deadly Coronavirus.

Online publication ZimLive talked to George Charamba, the spokesman for the presidency and cabinet, told ZimLive: "The minister's driver died from the virus and it is only normal that the minister goes into self-isolation, and in the process miss cabinet, as a contact of his former driver."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says 4 people died of Covid-19 in Manicaland, Bulawayo and Mashonaland East today, taking Zimbabwe's official death toll to 40.

There are 113 new cases and 112 of these are attributed to local transmission. The official tally is now 2 817.

Parliament was shutdown on Tuesday after two unnamed Members of Parliament tested positive of the virus.

On Tuesday, government warned those who are said to be promoting false figures of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"The National Taskforce has noted with concern several reports of persons who are not authorised to issue statements and information regarding Covid-19 test results. This has led to misinformation that causes unnecessary panic and affects efforts to respond to the pandemic," Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation quoted Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as saying.

"We are at a time where we speak more about how many of our loved ones have passed on than how many have tested positive. This is not an easy time for the nation. Each one of us has a critical role to play in the battle that is before us. The Inter-Ministerial Taskforce continues to prepare so that we can deal with the eye of the storm."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

13 mins ago | 58 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

45 mins ago | 78 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

55 mins ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

55 mins ago | 106 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

56 mins ago | 189 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

57 mins ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

57 mins ago | 40 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

59 mins ago | 153 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

60 mins ago | 27 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1072 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 618 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3171 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5609 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4196 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 860 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days