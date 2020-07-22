BREAKING: Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri dies

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country.MHRIP pic.twitter.com/r2FBeRNPpT — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 29, 2020

Former Commander of the notorious Fifth Brigade, Retrired Air Marshall Perrance Shiri has died.Shiri was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday battling with Coronavirus symptoms.President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the death via his Twitter account."I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country." Mnangagwa said.