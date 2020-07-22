Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 hrs ago | Views
Former Commander of the notorious Fifth Brigade, Retrired Air Marshall Perrance Shiri has died.

Shiri was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday battling with Coronavirus symptoms.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the death via his Twitter account.


"I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country." Mnangagwa said.

More details to follow...

Source - Byo24News

