ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

by Mandla Ndlovu
29 Jul 2020 at 07:33hrs | Views
National Broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation will be shutting down normal programming from Wednesday after a positive case of Coronavirus was detected at the state-owned entity.

Acting CEO Helliate Rushwaya issued an internal memo informing staffers that normal programming from Pockets Hill for both Radio and Television will be affected until further notice.

Read the full memo below:

We learned today, Tuesday 28th July 2020, that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The member of staff is based at ZBC Pockets Hill and last reported for duty on 16th July before taking time off. This is obviously worrying news for the individual concerned and we wish them a quick recovery.

As per Ministry of Health and Child Care guidance, we are implementing measures on contact tracing, disinfection and testing.

We would like to notify all staff that as a result of this development, staff on duty will be tested at Pockets Hill on Wednesday 29th July 2020. This will be in addition to the pre-scheduled disinfection of Pockets Hill premises taking place on the same day.

The health, safety and well-being of all staff is our primary concern. For this reason, going forward, all staff with remote work capabilities are expected to work from home. Only critical staff are expected to report for work. Staff should consult with their managers for additional instructions and for any questions or concerns.

Normal programming from Pockets Hill for both Radio and Television will be affected until further notice.



Source - Byo24News

