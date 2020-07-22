Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Deceased Kwekwe MP Masango Matambonadzo body will be in Ameveni stadium by 10am tomorrow.Bulawayo24.com has learnt that the body shall be taken the next day for burial in his homestead Hurungwe.Matambanadzo died today in the after he had succumbed to what is to be suspected food poisoning.