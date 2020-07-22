Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THERE will be no public gatherings during the Heroes Day and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day holidays and commemorations will be held online to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The country is set to commemorate Heroes and Defence Forces Day on August 10 and August 11.

Traditionally, the public gathers at national and provincial level to commemorate the two significant days to honour the country's heroes as well as recognise the work done by the Defence Forces in protecting the nation. However, Covid-19 which is rapidly spreading in the country has seen Government imposing a national lockdown to contain the virus.

Cabinet yesterday approved that public gatherings for Heroes and Defence Forces Days be suspended as the country did with the Independence Day commemorations in April.

In April, President Mnangagwa delivered a televised Independence Day message and there were no public gatherings.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during the 26th post-Cabinet briefing yesterday said the days will be observed virtually.

She said Heroes Day commemorations will be held under the theme "remembering our heroes" while Defence Forces Day will run under the theme "ZDF: Celebrating 40 years of excellent service to the people".

"The virtual celebrations will take place over a period of two (2) weeks and covered by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Services (ZBC)-TV, which will extensively feature the Zimbabwe Defence Force's exploits, community assistance projects and the Defence Forces Medical Outreach Programme," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also approved a national fabric which is set to be launched on 10 August.

"On a related matter, Cabinet approved the national fabric for Virtual launching on 10 August, 2020. The Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development presented the fabric, which was arrived at through an extensive consultative process," the Minister said.

Source - chroncile

