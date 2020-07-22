Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

News / National

by Staff reporter

CABINET has approved stricter lockdown measures in localised Covid-19 hotspots in Bulawayo, Harare and Gweru to prevent further spread of the global pandemic in communities.This follows recent reports that there seems to be laxity in following regulations in Bulawayo's Covid-19 hotspot suburbs of Cowdray Park, Magwegwe West, Nkulumane and Emganwini.The decision was arrived at yesterday following the 26th Cabinet meeting as the country has recorded a 68 percent increase in Covid-19 cases within a week. Last week on Monday the country had recorded 1 713 cases including 26 deaths while they jumped to 2 704 and 34 deaths on Monday.Local transmissions have also increased by 112 percent from 791 to 1 675 during the week under review.Cabinet declared Gweru a Covid-19 hotspot joining Harare and Bulawayo as local transmissions surge while Government intensifies efforts to put up Rapid Result Test Teams to conduct tests in the hotspot suburbs of the three cities.Government departments have also been ordered to limit holding of face to face meetings while virtual ones to reduce the risk of exposing employees to Covid-19.Cabinet also noted with concern that the strike by nurses was crippling the health sector and Government will recruit more nurses while negotiating with striking ones to return to work.Briefing the media during the 26th post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said with rising Covid-19 cases, Government was taking preventive measures."In order to control the spike in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths, Cabinet further agreed on the immediate implementation of the following practical measures: (a) that Covid-19 hotspots shall be quickly analysed with a view to implementing stricter lockdown measures so as to ensure behavioural change towards the disease in the areas; (b) that holding of virtual meetings shall be enhanced and that all Ministry staff reporting for duty shall be tested before assuming duty, while the outgoing group of workers is tested before leaving and upon return," said Minister Mutsvangwa.She said the Rapid Response Teams will be equipped with vehicles and necessary allowances to enable them to carry out their duties efficiently. Minister Mutsvangwa said public service employees working at quarantine centres and other public institutions will now be given allowances given to health workers.She said Covid-19 results shall be made by the Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary while appropriate action will be taken against those who violate the directive.