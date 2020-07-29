Latest News Editor's Choice


Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

by Staff reporter
29 Jul 2020 at 09:17hrs | Views
Chief A 27-year-old Gweru man has been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting his 16-year-old sister using a belt and a cord after accusing her of being promiscuous.

At one time, Terrence Tarisai of Clifton Park in Gweru, the court heard, took a break from assaulting his sister Tryphine when she asked for water since she was feeling weak. After she drank the water, Tarisai allegedly continued to assault her leading to her death.

This was heard when Tarisai appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Thomas Gurajena facing one count of murder.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to August 7.

Mr Gurajena advised him to apply for bail at the High Court. It is the State case that last week on Thursday at around midday in Clifton Park, Tarisai allegedly assaulted his sister Tryphine all over the body using a belt and a cord. He was accusing his sister of promiscuity.

After the assault, the deceased complained that she was feeling cold and was put on a bed where she lay down. At around 3PM, it was discovered that she had died and a report was made to the police leading to Tarisai's arrest.

The deceased sustained bruises on her back, arms and legs as a result of the assault by her brother.

Meanwhile, Albert Mangisai (34) of Mativenga Plot under Chief Gambiza in Chiwundura appeared before the same court facing rape charges.

Mangisai allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in his bedroom. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to August 7. It is the State case that Mangisai who was allegedly in love with the complainant's mother raped the girl sometime in June.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

Mr Frederick Matsheza appeared for the State in both matters.

Source - chroncile

