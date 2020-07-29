Shiri declared a national hero

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri who died this morning, has been declared a national hero.According to senior ruling party politburo members, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is going to make the announcement later today, after the Politburo, which is currently meeting for an ordinary session finishes it's business."We all know that Perrance Shiri is a national hero. There is no need to deliberate on that. Mnangagwa will officially make the announcement later today, or the acting party secretary for information VaChinamasa," said one of the politburo members shortly before attending their morning meeting.