Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

by Staff reporter
29 Jul 2020 at 09:21hrs | Views
ACTING MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe wants to claim ownership of the MDC Alliance name from the Nelson Chamisa-led party, an official confirmed yesterday.

Khupe's faction, which seized control of the MDC Alliance headquarters Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House with the assistance of police and army last month, recalled several parliamentarians and clandestinely received $7,5 million from government under the Political Parties Finances Act.

Khupe's spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni claimed that the Chamisa faction was infringing on their rights by using the name MDC Alliance, adding that the MDCT would soon move to stop the practice.

"They are infringing our rights using the name MDC Alliance. We are going to assert our rights on the name very soon. The MDC Alliance is a pact that we entered into with seven other political parties and as MDC-T, we are the major partner in that agreement and those using that name are violating our rights," he said.

Chamisa was elected leader of the MDC Alliance at the party's congress in Gweru last year and has retained the support of the majority of parliamentarians and supporters of the party.

But MDC Alliance secretary for presidential affairs, Jameson Timba said Khupe's latest move was not surprising and provided evidence that the former deputy premier was working with Zanu-PF to destroy "the people's project".

"I am not surprised that she is saying that. She is following a Zanu-PF script first tweeted by their President (Emmerson Mnangagwa)'s spokesperson, George Charamba. I am also aware she has tasked (party secretary-general Douglas) Mwonzora to find out whether Zec (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) can transfer and add to her 45 000 the 2,6 million votes won by president Chamisa," Timba said.

The MDC Alliance said Khupe and her team were against the formation of the alliance, disagreed with their late president Morgan Tsvangirai, and dumped him as he forged the agreement with the assistance of Chamisa.

"The whole country knows that Khupe parted ways with president Tsvangirai in July 2017 because she was opposed to the MDC Alliance," Timba added.

"Unfortunately, for her the MDC Alliance is now a name of an integrated political party as opposed to an alliance of parties.

"Greed and envy is a sin before God and she must be content with what she has in the form of MDC-T. She can't unfortunately try to reap where she did not sow, the earlier she learns these lessons of life the better for her and those who follow her."

Charamba on his Twitter handle @jamwanda2 said Chamisa would soon be left without a party name and it appears Khupe is following the script.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

4 hrs ago | 5653 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3715 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2608 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

6 hrs ago | 2540 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

6 hrs ago | 2561 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3747 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

7 hrs ago | 2196 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

7 hrs ago | 3264 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1534 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

8 hrs ago | 3417 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 10729 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1786 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

10 hrs ago | 8367 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 552 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 999 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 723 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 331 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

10 hrs ago | 493 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

11 hrs ago | 1967 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

11 hrs ago | 319 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

11 hrs ago | 630 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

11 hrs ago | 223 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

11 hrs ago | 415 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

11 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

11 hrs ago | 578 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Security forces on high alert

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

11 hrs ago | 1980 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

11 hrs ago | 311 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days