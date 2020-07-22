Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
A South African national Khomotso Mokgadi Ramalepe has taken to Facebook to thank the people of Zimbabwe for assisting her and other South Africans who were stranded in China from June 23 to July 27.

According to Ramalepe, the South African Embassy and the South African Department of International Relations literally dumped them when they tried to reach out to ask for help to be repatriated.  

She reveals that after one week of stay at a hotel they ran out money and were about to sleep stay at the airport for many weeks before Zimbabwean Nationals took them into the hotel where they were booked in and accommodated them.

She narrated how they stayed with Zimbabweans until Air Zimbabwe evacuated them and took them to OR Tambo where they landed on the 29th of July in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happens amidst calls by some South Africans, who are led by former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, to deport Zimbabweans and other foreigners whom they accuse of taking job opportunities that should be given to South Africans.

Read the full unedited testimony below:

When our own embassy said it's impossible, This man Tertius Myburgh of Maple Aviation Charter Private Company said I will get you guys out of China. For me, the Journey started On March 27 when my father passed on from that moment I WANTED NOTHING BUT TO COME HOME.

For Many other South Africans, It all started on June 17th when SAA cancelled a flight without any reasons and technically most SAcans got stuck officially from that day

Fast forward June 23, some of us who desperately wanted to go home took a risk to get out of China and was still denied access to board our flight to Kuala Lumpur. THE HORRENDOUS NIGHTMARE STARTED.

Maple Aviation started process to come repatriate us out of China, Authorities got involved with this Man doing everything on his own

Where is SA Embassy at the time? AWOL

Where is Department of International relations? AWOL

The fight to get home started, we lived in a hotel from that day waiting on Maple Aviation company to get landing rights in China, it wasn't easy as China do things by the book and has difficult laws

A flight got scheduled for July 4, then it got postponed to July 8 because China had a holiday and Authorities didn't want foreign airline while they are on holiday OKAY we waited.

July 7 we left Guangzhou to Wuhan to get a scheduled flight the next day( 8 July) on our way the flight got delayed by a day meaning July 9. We booked yet again in another hotel for 2 days, With Maple Aviation now paying for our stay

July 9 we woke up excited finally we going home only to get to Airport and find the flight is cancelled Because it had Engine faults.

Now it was not just us. There was also A group of Zimbabweans Nationals who were also booked on this flight, then we are all now stuck at Airport AGAIN

ZIMBABWEAN EMBASSY sent their representative (Councillor of Zimbabwe in China) He came for Zimbabweans and started looking after them.WHERE IS OUR EMBASSY??? (DOLOLO) we called wrote emails but still nothing.

The Zimbabweans are now booked in a hotel and will wait until then. WE SOUTH AFRICANS dont have money to book another week, Luckily Zimbabwe and Maple Aviation agreed to make arrangements for us (The orphans of SA) that's how we got accommodated further.

The Engine took 2 weeks to be shipped to where the flight was, wee waited and waited and waited. It finally arrived and was fixed now we are ready to go home China come up with many more other processes for this flight to land in China. Now another delay as Maple Aviation apply these ridiculous processes.

July 27 the flight is fixed and ready to fly just waiting paperwork, We sleep at Airport again, no one wants to miss this flight We sleep there and wait for one night, It finally arrived in Guangzhou first bringing Chinese Nationals and Picking up South Africans to take them to KL. Then flew back to Wuhan to get us and back to KL.

From KL to Johannesburg we start the journey. It felt surreal, we were on a flight but still not believing that we are finally coming back home.

July 29 We landed at OR Tambo 03 am. Modimo we are finally home UNBELIEVABLE.

RE LEBOGA MMUŠO WA ZIMBABWE for not excluding us for not discriminating us and taking care of us in a foreign country.

Maple Aviation wow words cannot express how much I'm grateful for this man who looked after us as if we are his children. He could have chosen to refund us and left us but He didn't he said with his mouth I will come for you all and HE DID  HE CAME WITH ZIMBABWE AIRLINES TO DO WHAT SOUTH AFRICA AIRLINE SAID ITS "IMPOSSIBLE "

Zimbabwe did for us what our government would NEVER do for them. They took us in as AFRICAN CHILDREN, I cannot thank them enough.

As for our Embassy, In China specifically, we are not represented AT ALL, I was ashamed to be abandoned by our own Embassy in a foreign country but anyway.

THANK YOU SOO MUCH FOR GETTING US HOME



Source - Khomotso Mokgadi Ramalepe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

30 mins ago | 36 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

40 mins ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

40 mins ago | 55 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

41 mins ago | 122 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

42 mins ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

44 mins ago | 29 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

44 mins ago | 108 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

45 mins ago | 20 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

46 mins ago | 24 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1024 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5567 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4181 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 374 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 857 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 485 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days