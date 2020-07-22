Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former Zanu PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has accused Zanu PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa and his family as being corrupt.Tsenengamu said Chinamasa is a failed man who summons journalist to issue threats of violence."Mr bin it's very unfortunate that you want to incite violence,you want Zimbabweans to fight against each other and this is very sad especially when it is coming from a failed old man who summons journalists to expose his foolishness and arrogance before the world," he said."Personally l understand why you have panicked it is because you are corrupt,your wife looted from Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) which has been collecting membership fees from Tobacco farmers without their consent."We know that around 25 million dollars which was meant for afforestation disappeared when you were Finance minister as it changed hands with Tobacco Marketing Board (TIMB) which your wife chaired.""Your son is also involved with Wickenel Chivhayo you have your hands in the Gwanda solar scandals""Fuel coupons you get every time are coming from the looting cartels," he added.Tsenengamu who is on police wanted list for allegedly inciting the public to protest on July 31 urged the police commissioner general Godwin Matanga to summon Chinamasa and quiz him ahead of the planned protest.Meanwhile, Patrick Chinamasa labelled US ambassador Brian Nichols a thug at a press conference yesterday accusing him of fronting what he termed a "coterie of gangsters and mercenaries disguised as diplomats".Chinamasa also accused the ambassador of funding disturbances in the country, and co-ordinating violence and insurgency.