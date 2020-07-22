Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has urged the government to desist from using lockdown measures for political expediency.

This comes at a time the government has put in place punitive measures to restrain people from moving around except essential service workers, a move which is suspected to be aimed at stopping the July 31 protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"As ZADHR, we continue to reiterate that the lockdown measures should not be used for political expediency, but for the furtherance of the public health agenda," ZADHR said in a statement released yesterday.

ZADHR said the fight against the deadly pandemic did not need the stringent conditions imposed by the government rather there was only need for expansion in testing and contact tracing and widespread community education on COVID-19 preventive measures.

ZADHR added: "We note that despite the lessons learnt in the initial response, the government has proceeded to reinstate the same measures without paying due attention to factors that led to numerous cases of people violating the lockdown restrictions, such as the lack of a strong, efficient and responsive social safety programme for the poor."

Following an announcement by police that more documentation was needed for members of the public to pass through roadblock checkpoints, ZADHR said it was against the demand for medical information as it violated the right of citizens to privacy.

"We also note a Press statement by the ZRP on July 25, 2020 on documents required at roadblock checkpoints. Under medical resupplies, the police require citizens to provide their medical cards and contact details of their doctor, but as ZADHR, we reiterate that medical documents such as prescriptions and medical cards are private and confidential documents," it said.

"Patients have a right to privacy of medical information and the police have no right to access these confidential documents, unless directed by a court of law. We acknowledge the need to restrict unnecessary movement of citizens, but such important measures need to be taken while upholding basic rights of citizens."

ZADHR said it was also concerned about a growing trend where health professionals were testing positive to the coronavirus, and the majority of these cases were attributable to exposure at the workplace due to lack of personal protective equipment.

Yesterday, health workers at the Avenues Clinic in Harare downed tools saying their employer was not taking any measures to protect them and to contact trace as 10 of their colleagues had tested positive.

Other reports have also indicated that over 200 health workers have tested positive countrywide.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

15 mins ago | 5 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

25 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

26 mins ago | 60 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

27 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

29 mins ago | 62 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

30 mins ago | 11 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

31 mins ago | 10 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 750 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 639 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 726 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3070 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2548 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5502 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2585 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4160 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2956 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days