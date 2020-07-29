Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

by Staff reporter
29 Jul 2020 at 13:17hrs | Views
THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has warned of bogus health experts who post online information purporting it to be useful in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing the World Summit on the Information Society yesterday, Potraz director-general Gift Machengete said some of the information could prove disastrous if followed by unsuspecting citizens.

"Currently, the COVID-19 crisis has seen many 'internet doctors' churning out prescriptions on social media and the internet for the pandemic. Unfortunately, there is no quality assurance of information posted on the internet. Anyone can post anything and even claim to be an expert," he said.

"Some of the solutions can even turn out to be harmful, while some of them can add a wealth of useful knowledge. The advent of various technologies and increased interconnectedness has not eliminated the ethics relating to information, but increased ethical concerns in various dimensions."

Machengete urged people to check the integrity of the information before applying it.

"Individuals can deal with information integrity issues by checking the credentials of authors, verifying the information against a primary source," he said.

"There is, however, no doubt that we all have the ethical duty to protect the minds of children to ensure that what they consume is morally sound and does not damage them to an extent that makes them adopt unethical ideas and behaviours portrayed in the material shared with them."

He added: "Society and individuals, have a duty to make sure that solutions posted on the internet in different articles, do not harm their readers, be they medical patients, aspiring businesspeople or those seeking self-help information to improve their lives and relationships."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans stuck in SA just got a last-second reprieve – and 3 more months to leave

2 mins ago | 0 Views

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

4 hrs ago | 5770 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3791 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2648 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

6 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

6 hrs ago | 2605 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3783 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

7 hrs ago | 2208 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

7 hrs ago | 3289 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

8 hrs ago | 3428 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 10812 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1793 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

10 hrs ago | 8397 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 667 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 552 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

11 hrs ago | 1976 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

11 hrs ago | 319 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

11 hrs ago | 632 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

11 hrs ago | 68 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

11 hrs ago | 417 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

11 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

11 hrs ago | 581 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Security forces on high alert

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

11 hrs ago | 1987 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days