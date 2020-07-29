Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

by Mandla Ndlovu
29 Jul 2020 at 13:33hrs | Views
The Matabeleland All-Stakeholders People's Convention (known as Phutheho) has described the passing away of former 5TH Brigade Commander Perrance as a double loss to victims of the Gukurahundi Genocide who never managed to get closure on the tragic period that left more than 20 000 people of Midlands and Matabeleland dead.

In  a series of tweets of Wednesday, Phutheho said:

Perence Shiri, the former Commander of 5 Brigade (Gukurahundi) that committed genocide in Matebeleland & Midlands has died of suspected Covid-19 complications. He leaves behind millions who wanted to see him face justice still denied truth, justice, closure & healing.

The death of Perence Shiri represents a double loss and the ultimate robbery to victims of Gukurahundi genocide. First they lost family members, friends and relatives and now they have been robbed of a chance to see one of the chief perpetrators face justice.

With Perence Shiri gone, justice has been denied to victims and survivors of Gukurahundi genocide. He was in the inner circle that planned, coordinated and executed a campaign of mass murder, killings, torture, rape, etc., whose victims were chosen on ethnic grounds.

During Gukurahundi, thousands of Zimbabweans  were detained by government forces and either

The late Shiri infamously referred to himself as Black Jesus, reportedly because he could determine your life like Jesus Christ. He could heal, raise the dead.

President Emmerson who was Minister of the brutal State Security during Gukurahundi took to Facebook to mourn his Shiri.

"I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country", Mnangagwa said in a statement.

However, Professor Jonathan Moyo concurred with Phutheho that it was sad that victims of the massacre couldn't receive justice.

"It's tragic that Perence Shiri has departed without facing justice over the gukurahundi atrocities he committed in Matabeleland & Midlands provinces in the 1980s; nor telling the truth about those atrocities to help heal the nation. May God rest Shiri's victims in eternal peace", he said.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans stuck in SA just got a last-second reprieve – and 3 more months to leave

2 mins ago | 0 Views

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

4 hrs ago | 5775 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3797 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2649 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

6 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

6 hrs ago | 2608 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3783 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

7 hrs ago | 2209 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

7 hrs ago | 3289 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

8 hrs ago | 3428 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 10814 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1794 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

10 hrs ago | 8397 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 667 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 552 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

11 hrs ago | 1976 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

11 hrs ago | 319 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

11 hrs ago | 632 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

11 hrs ago | 68 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

11 hrs ago | 417 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

11 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

11 hrs ago | 581 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Security forces on high alert

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

11 hrs ago | 1987 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days