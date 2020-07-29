Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





Perence Shiri, the former Commander of 5 Brigade (Gukurahundi) that committed genocide in Matebeleland & Midlands has died of suspected Covid-19 complications. He leaves behind millions who wanted to see him face justice still denied truth, justice, closure & healing.



The death of Perence Shiri represents a double loss and the ultimate robbery to victims of Gukurahundi genocide. First they lost family members, friends and relatives and now they have been robbed of a chance to see one of the chief perpetrators face justice.



With Perence Shiri gone, justice has been denied to victims and survivors of Gukurahundi genocide. He was in the inner circle that planned, coordinated and executed a campaign of mass murder, killings, torture, rape, etc., whose victims were chosen on ethnic grounds.

The Matabeleland All-Stakeholders People's Convention (known as Phutheho) has described the passing away of former 5TH Brigade Commander Perrance as a double loss to victims of the Gukurahundi Genocide who never managed to get closure on the tragic period that left more than 20 000 people of Midlands and Matabeleland dead.In a series of tweets of Wednesday, Phutheho said:During Gukurahundi, thousands of Zimbabweans were detained by government forces and eitherThe late Shiri infamously referred to himself as Black Jesus, reportedly because he could determine your life like Jesus Christ. He could heal, raise the dead.President Emmerson who was Minister of the brutal State Security during Gukurahundi took to Facebook to mourn his Shiri."I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country", Mnangagwa said in a statement.However, Professor Jonathan Moyo concurred with Phutheho that it was sad that victims of the massacre couldn't receive justice."It's tragic that Perence Shiri has departed without facing justice over the gukurahundi atrocities he committed in Matabeleland & Midlands provinces in the 1980s; nor telling the truth about those atrocities to help heal the nation. May God rest Shiri's victims in eternal peace", he said.