Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The daughter of Covid-19 denier Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has revealed that she was "scared" after catching the virus.

Zimbabwe's defence minister claimed in March – as the disease brought death and economic ruin in Europe and the United States before Zimbabwe had its first case – that the virus was God's punishment on countries that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Her daughter Tanya Rozina Rushesha has now revealed that she feared she was going to die from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

"For you to be reading this you are either a friend or family member… I had Corona. I'm proud to say I have been cleared," Tanya wrote on Facebook Tuesday night.

"I'm grateful to everyone who was there for me. I acted like a warrior but inside I was scared," she added.

Tanya is Muchinguri-Kashiri's child from her first marriage to Tapuwa Rushesha, with whom she had two children.

Muchinguri-Kashiri was condemned back in March and accused of undermining government messaging on Covid-19 prevention after claiming that it was a disease sent by God to punish western countries.

"The coronavirus is the work of God punishing countries that imposed sanctions on us," Muchinguri told a Zanu PF meeting in Chinhoyi. "They're now keeping indoors. Their economies are screaming, just like they did to ours. (Donald) Trump should know that he is not God."


President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba also claimed on Twitter that the coronavirus was a "disease of affluence."

The first coronavirus case was reported in Zimbabwe just days later on March 20, and the virus had infected 2,817 and killed 40 on Tuesday.

Parliament was suspended this week after two MPs tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, it was announced that agriculture minister Perrance Shiri had died from Covid-19.

Finance ministry permanent secretary George Guvamatanga reportedly spent the past week in a private hospital, battling the virus.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

9 mins ago | 0 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

19 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

20 mins ago | 39 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

21 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

23 mins ago | 50 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

2 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 721 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

4 hrs ago | 950 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3042 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5483 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4157 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3356 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 850 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2951 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days