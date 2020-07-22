Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe coup plotter dies

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe agriculture minister who was a key figure when Robert Mugabe was ousted via a 'bloodless' coup dies aged 65

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister Perence Shiri has died, according to an announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The 65-year-old minister died at a private hospital in the capital, Harare, according to local media.

The minister's driver is reported to have recently succumbed to Covid-19.

President Mnangagwa eulogised the minister as "a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country".

Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

20 mins ago | 42 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

22 mins ago | 167 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

55 mins ago | 121 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 772 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

4 hrs ago | 828 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

5 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1095 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3212 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

7 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

8 hrs ago | 5642 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3439 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 491 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days