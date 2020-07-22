Mugabe coup plotter dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe agriculture minister who was a key figure when Robert Mugabe was ousted via a 'bloodless' coup dies aged 65Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister Perence Shiri has died, according to an announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The 65-year-old minister died at a private hospital in the capital, Harare, according to local media.The minister's driver is reported to have recently succumbed to Covid-19.President Mnangagwa eulogised the minister as "a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country".