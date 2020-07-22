Latest News Editor's Choice


Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
In The Army and Politics in Zimbabwe: Mujuru, the Liberation Fighter and Kingmaker, Miles Tendi reveals Perrance Shiri was so out of control he once made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them.

Once, Gen Mujuru threatened to jail him at Chikurubi.



Source - zimlive

