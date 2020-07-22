Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nehanda statue erection challenged

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A HARARE man wants the High Court to stop the erection of the statue of Zimbabwe's late heroine, Mbuya Nehanda, in the capital, arguing the government had bypassed traditional rites by not engaging her family.

Felix Elijah Shamuyarira, who claims to be a maternal relative of Mbuya Charwe, the spirit medium of Mbuya Nehanda, said in court papers the government was making a grave mistake by going ahead with the statue before a cleansing ceremony is conducted in the "dirty" city of Harare.

He said the city had to be cleansed of the spirits of a lot of innocent lives that have been lost in recent years.

Work on erecting the statue started in Harare this month and is expected to be completed in two months.
Shamuyarira cited Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, his Local Government counterpart July Moyo, National Archives of Zimbabwe director Ivan Murambiwa, National Museums and Monuments director Godfrey Mahachi and National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda as respondents in the court case.

Shamuyarira wants Kazembe, Moyo, Murambiwa and Mahachi interdicted from erecting the statue of Mbuya Charwe, also known as Nyakasikana, the spirit medium of Mbuya Nehanda, at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Samora Machel Avenue.

He said the project must be declared unlawful in the absence of a consent document signed by her four "blood" family members, two representatives of the spirit medium of Mbuya Nehanda, chiefs Chiweshe and Hwata and two other individuals.

Shamuyarira questioned why chiefs Hwata and Chiweshe were not engaged or informed about the statue yet they were responsible for preserving the traditions of the areas they govern where Charwe originated from.

He said since independence in 1980, the government did not bother to meet with or appreciate Charwe's family for the work she had done as a spirit medium during the liberation struggle.

Shamuyarira said a meeting was called on July 3 in Mazowe where representatives of Charwe's maternal and paternal families agreed that the government had made a mistake by not engaging them, adding "it adds more injury to a broken heart".

"The family members and Chief Hwata, together with their spirit mediums maintain that the government of Zimbabwe and its leadership made a grave mistake in announcing their mission to the world without first engaging them on such important, national and historical matters that directly affect them," Shamuyarira said.

"The erection of the statue is of great importance as it is clearly apparent that Charwe did not die a natural death as she was murdered by the colonial regime of the settler British colonialists.

"As a matter of fact, the Hwata people have since independence remained secretive as the execution of Charwe traumatises them to this present day, hence the need of a healing process for them at national level. According a special day in our calendar to be declared a national holiday and in her name as already directed and pleaded to our authorities with due respect, remains necessary," Shamuyarira argued.

He said sacred mountains where spirit mediums were buried have been vandalised by illegal miners.

Respondents are yet to file their opposing papers.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

21 mins ago | 46 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

23 mins ago | 179 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

56 mins ago | 124 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 772 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

4 hrs ago | 829 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

5 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1101 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3215 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

7 hrs ago | 2792 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

8 hrs ago | 5646 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3441 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 492 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days