Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

News / National

by Staff reporter

TRADITIONAL leaders will now be installed and disciplined by other chiefs, a shift from the obtaining position where Government installs and disciplines them.The development is in line with proposed amendments to the Traditional Leaders Act presented before Cabinet.Cabinet on Tuesday approved proposed amendments to the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter 29:17] as part of Government measures to align the law to the constitution.The proposed amendments seek to recognise the role of traditional leaders under Customary Law, equal and fair treatment of all people by traditional leaders, creation and resuscitation of abolished traditional leaderships.The law will also establish an integrity and ethics committee for traditional leaders.Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday said the new law is set to give more power to traditional leaders.Chiefs, he said, will be in charge of settling chieftainship disputes and also institute disciplinary measures when traditional leaders violate regulations as opposed to having Government involved."Political reasons are not one of the reasons why we are bringing this alignment. They have the right to freedom of association which is captured in some parts of the Constitution like Section 58, Section 67 and we are not appointing chiefs based on political persuasions. We are appointing them based on the customary law of the area, on the traditions of the area. Now that selection is done by other chiefs, it's the other chiefs who appoint and discipline another chief. It's not Government that does it."He said the new law will also address the issue of chiefs' remunerations."So that at the national council of chiefs, at the provincial council of chiefs and the chiefs themselves, will be receiving salaries or renumerations that are coming from a consolidated revenue fund as it is allowable in the constitution," he said.Meanwhile, Cabinet adopted the Principles for the Proposed Legal Practitioners Amendment Bill as presented by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the amendment addresses deficiencies identified in the Legal Practitioners Act with regards to structure of the Council of Legal Education."The existing Legal Practitioners Act provides for the appointment of two members of the Legal Education Council from nominations made by only the University of Zimbabwe's Faculty of Law Board. This is not representative of all the key institutions offering legal education in Zimbabwe, since the country has other universities offering law degrees. The Bill will, therefore, amend section 36 of the Act to provide for two members of the Legal Education Council to be appointed from a list of nominees submitted Zimbabwean Universities with Law Faculties," said Minister Mutsvangwa."This will enable the Council to make fully informed decisions on the training requirements of lawyers in Zimbabwe, among other matters."