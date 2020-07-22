Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

by Reuters
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe agreed on Wednesday to pay US$3.5 billion in compensation to white farmers whose land was expropriated by the government to resettle black families, moving a step closer to resolving one the most divisive policies of the Robert Mugabe era.

But Zimbabwe does not have the money and will issue long term bonds and jointly approach international donors with the farmers to raise funding, according to the compensation agreement.

Two decades ago Mugabe's government carried out at times violent evictions of 4,500 white farmers and redistributed the land to around 300,000 Black families, arguing it was redressing colonial land imbalances.

The agreement signed at State House in Harare showed white farmers would be compensated for infrastructure on the farms and not the land itself, as per the national constitution.

Details of how much money each farmer, or their descendants, given the time elapsed since the farms were seized, was likely to get were not yet clear, but the government has said it would prioritise the elderly when making the settlements.

Farmers would receive 50 percent of the compensation after a year and the balance within five years.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and acting Agriculture Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri signed on behalf of the government, while farmers unions and a foreign consortium that undertook valuations also penned the agreement.

"As Zimbabweans, we have chosen to resolve this long-outstanding issue," said Andrew Pascoe, head of the Commercial Farmers Union representing white farmers.

Mnangagwa said the agreement "brings closure and a new beginning to land discourse in Zimbabwe."

He added: "The agreement re-affirms the irreversibility of land reform and is as a symbol of our commitment to the rule of law and property rights. It is a testimony to the fact that as fellow Zimbabweans, we can peacefully resolve our differences. We cannot change the past, we can only learn from it."

The land seizures were one of Mugabe's signature policies that soured ties with the West. Mugabe, who was ousted in a coup in 2017 and died last year, accused the West of imposing sanctions on his government as punishment.

The programme still divides public opinion in Zimbabwe as opponents see it as a partisan process that left the country struggling to feed itself. But its supporters say it has empowered landless Black people.

Mnangagwa sees paying of compensation as key to mending ties with the West.


Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

22 mins ago | 50 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

25 mins ago | 206 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

57 mins ago | 126 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

4 hrs ago | 830 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

5 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3218 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

7 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 403 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

8 hrs ago | 5649 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3443 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 492 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days