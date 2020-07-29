Zesa announces power cuts

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) will embark on a temporary 16-hour power supply cut this Thursday for the purpose of carrying out critical annual maintenance works in the country's Southern Region.In a notice, ZETDC said the affected areas include Nkayi in areas such a Nkayio Centre, Loreto Gothic Mine, Silobela, Cottco, Nemamngwe, and Matshuzula, Gokwe in ZCCDefe, Gokwe industry, Gokwe Town, Kana Mission, Chemagora and Mbungu, Nembudziya in Nembudziya Centre, Ganyungu, Nora, Jahana and the surrounding area and Redcliff in Rio Tinto High School, Zhombe, Maligreen and Ripple Creek."ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers that there would be power supply interruption from 0600 to 1800 hours for the purpose of carrying out critical maintenance works."Customers in the areas mentioned are advised that electricity supply will be interrupted on Thursday 6th August 2020 from 0600hrs to 2200hrs…," ZETDC said.