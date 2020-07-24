Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

by newzimbabwe
12 hrs ago | Views
THE Chitungwiza Town Council has ordered MDC vice-chairperson, Job Sikhala to stop constructing an illegal industrial structure he is carrying out without required authorisation.

Sikhala who is also the MP for Zengeza West is reported to be constructing an illegal industrial structure opposite the administration offices of Chitungwiza municipality in Zengeza 2.

However, the Chitungwiza acting town clerk, Tonderai Kasu in a letter addressed to Sikhala said the legislator is contravening the Regional, Town and City Planning Act.

"It appears to the Chitungwiza Municipality that development is being carried out in contravention of the Regional, Town and City Planning Act," the town clerk's letter to Sikhala reads.

"Construction of a building without adequate paperwork attesting to the fact that you are in lawful occupation of the said piece of land. Failure to comply with adequate public safety measures.

"Now, therefore, take note that you and your associates are hereby ordered to immediately take the following steps; Discontinue forthwith any development and construction works on land concerned or any use of the said land. To vacate and restore the said open space to its original state.

"Further, be warned that failure to comply with this order is a criminal offence and any person who contravenes or fails to comply with the enforcement order shall be guilty of an offence to a fine or imprisonment."

The order is set to come to effect on 17 August 2020 unless Sikhala appeals against the order.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ Farm Mechanization Saga: Kasukuwere produces V11s

8 hrs ago | 3972 Views

ZBC confirms positive Covid-19 case

9 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Kazembe Kazembe dismisses accident reports

9 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Nine ZUPCO employees test positive of Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni dumps Chamisa...reports to Thokozani Khupe?

9 hrs ago | 2800 Views

'Mthwakazi nation, not mourning the Zimbabwean terrorist Perrence Shiri'

9 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Kazembe Kazembe's accident saga deepens

10 hrs ago | 6202 Views

Suspected state agents armed with AK47s storm Josphat Ngulube's house

11 hrs ago | 3758 Views

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

11 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

11 hrs ago | 6321 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

12 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

12 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

12 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

12 hrs ago | 826 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

12 hrs ago | 593 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

14 hrs ago | 1114 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

14 hrs ago | 3770 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

15 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

15 hrs ago | 846 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

16 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

16 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

16 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

16 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

16 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

16 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

16 hrs ago | 530 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

16 hrs ago | 2003 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

16 hrs ago | 414 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

16 hrs ago | 798 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

16 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

16 hrs ago | 524 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

17 hrs ago | 4148 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

18 hrs ago | 4850 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

19 hrs ago | 6978 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

19 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

20 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 5796 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

20 hrs ago | 3819 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

20 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days