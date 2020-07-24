Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago
President Mnangagwa has expressed deep sadness over the death of  Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri.

Minister Shiri died early this morning.

In his condolence message posted on his Twitter handle, the President said he was deeply saddened by the Minister's death whom he described as a friend and colleague.

"I am deeply saddened to inform the nation of death of Ministry of Agriculture Air Chief Marshal Rtd Perrance Shiri a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country," he said.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said he had lost a mentor.

"I received a call in the early hours of this morning with shocking news. It is with a heavy heart that I learnt of the passing on of Air Chief Marshall (RTD) P. Shiri," read the statement on his social media page.

Former UN Resident Coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli said he had worked with Minister Shiri on how they could improve the agriculture sector.

"I met him many times and discussed way forward in improving agriculture and food security, he was very receptive to many suggestions. Most sincere condolences prayers," he said.

Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau said: "A dark cloud hovers over our motherland. We have lost an astute and sagacious leader who was hands on. Words fail me."

Minister Shiri has been instrumental in spearheading agricultural projects.

He died at a time when he was spearheading the Agricultural Recovery plan which included the-PFumvudza concept which is meant to boost household food security and ensure farming becomes a business to smallholder farmers.

Minister Shiri was appointed Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement in December 2017.

Before his appointment Minister Shiri was the Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander.

Source - the herald

