New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

by Mandla Ndlovu







I had grown used to my regular fortnightly weekends with my son. I would in most cases travel to Harare every two weeks to spend time with him and drop him off at his mother's house (my ex-girlfriend) on Sundays before 1800 hours. It occurred to me that my son seemed upset and tearful when it came time to go back to his mother's house. Without fully appreciating the magnitude of my son's behaviour, I would not tell him when it was time to go home after our weekends together. To my surprise, when we approached his mother's residence he would begin to cry hysterically. It wasn't until much later that my son revealed to me, my aides and his caregiver that he was being abused, physically.



I shared this information with my lawyer who advised me that reporting the matter to police and child protection services would yield no results and the report would be met with scepticism.



However, on my regular visit leading to the 19th of May, I noticed deep scarring on my son's face. Upon inquiry, he told me that he had been beaten by his grandmother. (He told me that he had told me before). I immediately drove to my lawyers with my son, where my son reiterated and explained how he had sustained the bruises on his face. A female child specialist (policewoman) was invited to interview him, and once again he narrated his ordeal. (evidenced on pictures attached) We were also asked to get a certified medical report from a state hospital. After hours of waiting, we were attended to at Parirenyatwa State Hospital and a report was filed at Highlands Police station. As per court order directive at the time and with no other option or choice I took my son back to his mother's house.



The courts granted me custody before increased interference from political bigwigs derailed the course of justice. It was in my child's best interest to do what was in my power to recover and keep my child safe from physical or psychological harm of any kind. Based on past experiences, I am convinced that I would not have gotten a fair and unbiased chance to be heard in the case involving my son, and as any concerned parent would have done, I made the decision to remove my son from a murky and possibly inconducive environment, while a lasting solution was considered and sort from both parties. My international lawyers have since written to my son's maternal family but sadly they have not responded. I have always believed and worked towards a civil harmonious relationship with my son's mother as we co-parent to raise our son, but I could not fathom the fact that he was being mistreated or abused and now being used as a pawn.



Nothing I did was illegal, but the police failed to protect my rights as a parent and address my concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of my young son. When I made it public that state institutions were used by certain high-ranking government officials to block my efforts to a civil and legal resolution involving my son, I was castigated and chastised but the facts are slowly coming to the surface. I harbour no resentment or bitterness towards anyone involved directly or indirectly in my child's case, but I only wanted what was best for my son and that is for him to grow up in a stable environment with the best possible care.



Let me take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience my personal matters may have caused those I work with, across the board. Your understanding and patience with me is greatly appreciated. It is my hope that we stride past trials and tribulations with mutual respect, vigilance and fortitude.

Frank Buyanga Sadiqi's son was being physically abused by his maternal grandmother, the Sandton based businessman has revealed.In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Buyanga said he reported the matter to the police station after the matter was attended by a female child specialist and a medical officer.In a twist of events, Buyanga said the office of First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa and the President's office blocked the matter from being pushed further.Said Buyanga, "I was sent from pillar to post, and in the end, I was informed that the Police Commissioner had been given strict instructions by The First Lady, and the President's Office, not to entertain any of my complaint."Read his statement below:A Fathers' right organization; Fathers Rights Movement Zimbabwe has issued a statement calling Inter-governmental institutions like Interpol to shun being abused by politicians for personal gains."We also note with concern the abuse of state apparatus and international security protocols to punish Frank Buyanga for speaking out against the interference in his case." The organization said. "Having seen the evidence of child being abused by his maternal grandmother and the death threats on Frank Buyanga by the child's maternal grandfather we have taken a decision to stand with Frank Buyanga,"We urge international institutions such as Interpol to not be used in settling vendettas. We demand a fair, just and transparent handling of the Frank Buyanga case. We also demand that ZACC, Parliament of Zimbabwe and law society must respond to the complaints raised by Frank Buyanga."