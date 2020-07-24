Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 hrs ago | Views
Frank Buyanga Sadiqi's son was being physically abused by his maternal grandmother, the Sandton based businessman has revealed.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Buyanga said he reported the matter to the police station after the matter was attended by a female child specialist and a medical officer.

In a twist of events, Buyanga said the office of First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa and the President's office blocked the matter from being pushed further.

Said Buyanga, "I was sent from pillar to post, and in the end, I was informed that the Police Commissioner had been given strict instructions by The First Lady, and the President's Office, not to entertain any of my complaint."

Read his statement below:


I had grown used to my regular fortnightly weekends with my son. I would in most cases travel to Harare every two weeks to spend time with him and drop him off at his mother's house (my ex-girlfriend) on Sundays before 1800 hours. It occurred to me that my son seemed upset and tearful when it came time to go back to his mother's house. Without fully appreciating the magnitude of my son's behaviour, I would not tell him when it was time to go home after our weekends together. To my surprise, when we approached his mother's residence he would begin to cry hysterically. It wasn't until much later that my son revealed to me, my aides and his caregiver that he was being abused, physically.

I shared this information with my lawyer who advised me that reporting the matter to police and child protection services would yield no results and the report would be met with scepticism.

However, on my regular visit leading to the 19th of May, I noticed deep scarring on my son's face. Upon inquiry, he told me that he had been beaten by his grandmother. (He told me that he had told me before). I immediately drove to my lawyers with my son, where my son reiterated and explained how he had sustained the bruises on his face. A female child specialist (policewoman) was invited to interview him, and once again he narrated his ordeal. (evidenced on pictures attached) We were also asked to get a certified medical report from a state hospital. After hours of waiting, we were attended to at Parirenyatwa State Hospital and a report was filed at Highlands Police station. As per court order directive at the time and with no other option or choice I took my son back to his mother's house.

Out of fear, my son begged me not to tell anyone that he had complained about the beating he was subjected to by his grandmother. I could only assure him that I would get the best legal team in order to get full custody of him. It wasn't until after the police and medical report was filed, that I become frustrated by the manner in which the matter was being handled in providing legal recourse. I was sent from pillar to post and in the end, I was informed that the Police Commissioner had been given strict instructions by The First Lady, and the President's Office, not to entertain any of my complaints.

The courts granted me custody before increased interference from political bigwigs derailed the course of justice. It was in my child's best interest to do what was in my power to recover and keep my child safe from physical or psychological harm of any kind. Based on past experiences, I am convinced that I would not have gotten a fair and unbiased chance to be heard in the case involving my son, and as any concerned parent would have done, I made the decision to remove my son from a murky and possibly inconducive environment, while a lasting solution was considered and sort from both parties. My international lawyers have since written to my son's maternal family but sadly they have not responded. I have always believed and worked towards a civil harmonious relationship with my son's mother as we co-parent to raise our son, but I could not fathom the fact that he was being mistreated or abused and now being used as a pawn.

Nothing I did was illegal, but the police failed to protect my rights as a parent and address my concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of my young son. When I made it public that state institutions were used by certain high-ranking government officials to block my efforts to a civil and legal resolution involving my son, I was castigated and chastised but the facts are slowly coming to the surface. I harbour no resentment or bitterness towards anyone involved directly or indirectly in my child's case, but I only wanted what was best for my son and that is for him to grow up in a stable environment with the best possible care.

Let me take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience my personal matters may have caused those I work with, across the board. Your understanding and patience with me is greatly appreciated. It is my hope that we stride past trials and tribulations with mutual respect, vigilance and fortitude.

A Fathers' right organization; Fathers Rights Movement Zimbabwe has issued a statement calling Inter-governmental institutions like Interpol to shun being abused by politicians for personal gains.

"We also note with concern the abuse of state apparatus and international security protocols to punish Frank Buyanga for speaking out against the interference in his case." The organization said. "Having seen the evidence of child being abused by his maternal grandmother and the death threats on Frank Buyanga by the child's maternal grandfather we have taken a decision to stand with Frank Buyanga,

"We urge international institutions such as Interpol to not be used in settling vendettas. We demand a fair, just and transparent handling of the Frank Buyanga case. We also demand that ZACC, Parliament of Zimbabwe and law society must respond to the complaints raised by Frank Buyanga."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ Farm Mechanization Saga: Kasukuwere produces V11s

7 hrs ago | 3417 Views

ZBC confirms positive Covid-19 case

8 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Kazembe Kazembe dismisses accident reports

8 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Nine ZUPCO employees test positive of Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni dumps Chamisa...reports to Thokozani Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 2499 Views

'Mthwakazi nation, not mourning the Zimbabwean terrorist Perrence Shiri'

9 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Kazembe Kazembe's accident saga deepens

10 hrs ago | 5744 Views

Suspected state agents armed with AK47s storm Josphat Ngulube's house

10 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

11 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

11 hrs ago | 6142 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

11 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

11 hrs ago | 613 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

11 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

12 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

12 hrs ago | 773 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

14 hrs ago | 1088 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

14 hrs ago | 3667 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

15 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

15 hrs ago | 3154 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

15 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

15 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

15 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

15 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

16 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

16 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

16 hrs ago | 1834 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

16 hrs ago | 405 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

16 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

16 hrs ago | 787 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

16 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

16 hrs ago | 518 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

17 hrs ago | 4105 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

17 hrs ago | 4652 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

17 hrs ago | 436 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

18 hrs ago | 6902 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

19 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 5565 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

19 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days