Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 32-year-old man from Lobengula who attempted to kill his ex-wife and son.According to reports, the accused person poured petrol onto his son and ex-wife through the window and ignited them.The woman managed to rescue the baby and raised an alarm which led to the apprehension of the suspect. Property damaged is valued at ZW$40 000, the police said.The man has been charged with attempted murder.In an unrelated incident, a Harare man lost USD$10 000 and a J2 core Cellphone through robbery at Marimba Flats, on Tuesday. The victim was driving a Toyota Probox and gave a lift to three men at corner Highglen road and Heaney road while proceeding to Highglen Shopping Centre.Along the way one of the suspects occupying the backseat grabbed him from behind, stabbed him with a screwdriver, and robbed him.Police have advised motorists not to carry unknown passengers in their vehicles.