Suspected state agents armed with AK47s storm Josphat Ngulube's house
11 hrs ago
Bulawayo activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube has reported that suspected state agents broke into his house and looted money, alcohol and took some of his personal documents.
Ngulube is one of the persons who have been distributing the masks written #ZANUPFMustGo all over the country.
On Tuesday, the house of Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director Mthulisi Hanana was broken into and his family was threatened by armed men who demanded that they reveal his whereabouts.
Hanana is alos part of the masks distribution team.
Read Ngulube's narrative which he posted of Facebook:
Zanupf thugs broken my house doors and searched the house threatening family and kids about my whereabouts. They were carrying seven AKA 47 guns took away my documents, all the money in the house and my uncle's bottle store stock!
They are threatening that i should stop leading the demonstration but the leader of the demo Ngarhivume is in prison. They have just abducted Ottilia Sibanda this morning a white Honda fit and a Toyota platz. These are criminals because they are stealing from us again, taking away groceries and money, they took away 11 000rands and 800usa in my bedroom and 11000rands and 50usa from the spare bedroom of girls.
We are seeking a genuine dialogue to fix the country and fighting is a clumsy way of solving problems but Zanupf is now resorting to it.
The guns that should protect the citizens is now used against them. Is this the second Gugurahundi or what. This is the same question i asked president Mnangagwa when i was released from prison few months ago that how are we going to achieve reconciliation and solve the Gukurahundi thing when we are still behaving like in the past. The #ZanupfMustGo was formed by Thandekile Moyo and liking it is not a crime. We should fix the nation not to persecute other people. People are hungry people want jobs not guns. ZANUPF respect the citizens and stop thuggery!
Source - Byo24News