Kazembe Kazembe's accident saga deepens

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 hrs ago | Views
There was drama in the city of Harare and on social media after a picture of a vehicle belonging to Minister Home Affairs and ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe was circulated under claims that the minister had been involved in an accident.

The saga took a new twist when the Minister addressed a press conference in Harare about the much-hyped 31 July mass protests and did not hint at any accidents.

He later on posted on Facebook saying, "I'm not so sure where people are getting all this. This is both unfair and untrue. I don't know what the motive is but some people are just insensitive. I was not involved in any accident. I'm in my office."

However, the intrigue deepened when sources from the Police Protection Unit (PPU) and other security departments who rushed to the scene claimed that the scene has all the signs of a staged accident.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told this reporter that the whole saga was littered with signs of a staged incident.

They said that the scene should have been attended to by mere traffic officers but they were forced to be on the scene to verify the safety of the minister.

Tichaona Utete a member of the ZANU PF Muzarabani District member said the alleged faking of the accident might have been driven by the fact that Kazembe is seeking sympathy from party members who want him booted out of Mashonaland Central.

Said Utete, "Kazembe Kazembe has been left exposed by the death of Perrance Shiri. The late Shiri was the most senior ZANU PF politburo member in Mashonaland Central and he protected Kazembe Kazembe. Without Perence Shiri Kazembe Kazembe will certainly be booted out any day now."

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central structures have been calling for the ouster of the Minister from the position of Chairman.



Source - Byo24News

