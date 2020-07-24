Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni dumps Chamisa...reports to Thokozani Khupe?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bulawayo Mayor His Worship Solomon Madlala Mguni has been reporting daily on the Luveve water disaster to an MDC-T Presidential Task Team set by MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.Earlier this month, Khupe constituted a Presidential Task Force to look at the death of about 14 people in Luveve in the past months and Mguni to report to the Presidential Taskforce daily.A member of the taskforce Provincial Chairperson Hon. Nomvula Mguni told the media that, "The Mayor did follow the directive and (MDC-TActing Spokesperson Khalipheni) Phugeni and I have met with him in my capacity as the MDC-T Bulawayo Provincial Secretary. I made a follow up on the matter, he has been to Luveve for a follow-up meeting and met with some of the affected persons and the resident association Chairperson in the spirit of UBUNTU."His latest update is that there are no more new cases but some residents have developed a skin condition that they are yet to identify the cause and see if there is any relation with bacterial diarrhea."A number of MDC Alliance Members of Parliament and Councilors have jumped ship and joined Thokozani Khupe fearing that they might be recalled from their positions.The Taskforce is led by Standing Committee member Khaliphani Phugeni, an official from the Local Government Secretary Hon. Chiwondegwa and Bulawayo Provincial Secretary Hon N. Mguni.After setting up the taskforce, Phugeni issued a statement saying, "To that end, the President makes a commitment that she will leave no stone unturned until you (Luveve Residents) can safely drink and cook with clean water from your taps. The Mayor and his team will be visiting the families of the bereaved and those admitted or even discharged from the hospital over this outbreak starting from, Monday 6 July, 2020."Mguni is on record saying the disease was being caused by the residents' failure to store water in safe plastic containers and failing to boil water when it comes back after water shedding.Watch the Mayor's video below: