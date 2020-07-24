Nine ZUPCO employees test positive of Coronavirus

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



1. The Ministry of Health and Child Care conducted a screening exercise at Willowvale Depot on 29th July 2020.

2. Nine (9) ZUPCO employees, most of them from Cash Office were unfortunately found to be COVID-19 positive. One (1) other employee at Belvedere Head Office has also tested positive.

3. The usual procedures by the Ministry of Health and Child Care have been taken. Testing will continue to cover other staff.

4. Itis worthwhile to note that ZUPCO continues to spray/disinfect each bus/omnibus daily.

5. We shall ensure temperature checks, hand sanitization, and the wearing of face masks by both passengers and crews are enforced.

6. All efforts are underway to ensure continuity of service by ZUPCO.



As we fight this pandemic we once again encourage our passengers, stakeholders, and nation at large to take all necessary precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19.



Thank you for your continued support.

Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Acting Chief Executive Evaristo Madangwa has issued a statement informing the public that nine staffers have tested positive of the deadly CoronavirusHe said the company will continue screening and testing its staffers in line with the directive of the Ministry of Health.Read the full statement below:ZUPCO is the sole transport provider in Zimbabwe after the government banned private transport operators.